As over 2.5 million Muslims worldwide converge on the plains of Arafat for the observance of the main Hajj rites on Saturday, the Chief Missioner of Nasrul Lahi-l-Fathi Society (NASFAT), Imam Abdul-Azeez Morufu Onike, has called on Nigerians home and abroad to seize the opportunity of the day, in seeking God’s intervention in some of the pains and ills bedeviling Nigeria and her citizens.

Imam Onike who is leading over 500 international pilgrims under the Tafsan Tours and Travels in Saudi Arabia said the Arafat day marks “a very unique day in the life of every Muslim, whether on hajj or not.”

In a statement on Friday, Onike emphasized that the Arafat Day is a day of forgiveness and said Nigerians whether performing Hajj or not should wish their leaders well.

Quoting Sheikh Ibrahim Hindy and some other Scholars and Ascetics, he said, “Of the greatest of sins is for one to attend ‘Arafah and then think that Allah has not forgiven him.”

He enjoined Nigerians that their attitude and conviction should be that of hope, adding that they should trust in God to assist those leading them.

He prayed for Nigeria to overcome its many challenges.

He reminded Muslims on the importance of the day of Arafat which he said cannot be over emphasised.