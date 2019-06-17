<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police on Monday docked a 25-year-old applicant, Lawal Isa, in a Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stabbing a man with knife.

Isa, of Gwarinpa village, Abuja however, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of joint act and causing hurt levelled against him.

The prosecuting counsel, Chinedu Ogada, had told the court that the matter was reported on June 9 at Gwarinpa Police Station, Abuja, by one Auwal Iseh of Gwarinpa village.

Ogada said on the same date, at about 9:30 p.m. while the complainant was in his house, Isa and two others, now at large, intentionally came into the complainant’s compound. He said the complainant heard a noise outside the house and he came out to find out what the problem was, suddenly Isa came out and intentionally used knife to stab him on the back for no reason.

She said Isa was immediately apprehended and handed over to the police, and during interrogation, he could not give satisfactory account of his actions.

The prosecutor explained that as a result, the complainant sustained grievous hurt and was rushed to the hospital where he spent N12, 000 for his treatment.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 79 and 245 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Alhaji Gambo Garba, granted bail to Isa in the sum of N20, 000, with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until July 3 for hearing.