A male applicant on Tuesday died during the Federal Road Safely Corp recruitment in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Segun Martins, who confirmed the death of the male applicant, however, did not give details.

Our correspondent could not immediately ascertain the name, age and other details of the victim.

It was gathered that he died shortly after completing a two-kilometre race.

He was said to have dropped his tally and passed out.

Medics from the FRSC were said to have quickly attended to him.

He was later admitted to the army clinic in the Chari Megumeiri Barracks and died about 30 minutes after his admission.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that Martins, while expressing condolences to the family of the deceased, said the incident would not result in the suspension of the recruitment in Kogi.

On September 25, the FRSC commenced the recruitment of 4,000 people out of the 324,000 shortlisted applicants.

The government agency scheduled the screening and physical fitness assessment for September 24 to 29.