<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Agro Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) project has inaugurated a 13 member grievance redress committee in the state.

This is contained in a statement on Saturday by the APPEALS Communication Officer, Rabi Mustapha.

Mustapha quoted the APPEALs Coordinator in Kano, Malam Hassan Ibrahim, as saying that the inauguration of the committee was in view of the importance attached to the successful conduct of the APPEALs project in Kano.

He explained that the coordinator during the committee inauguration said that as a result of the activities of the project, communities, individuals and service providers might be aggrieved in one way or the other, hence the need to constitute a committee that would work out a hitch-free method of dispute resolution.

The State Coordinator further said that the committee would provide an effective approach that would promote mutual relationship among farmers, community members, Project Affected Persons and government, among other stakeholders.

He then charged the members of the committee to be dedicated so that the set objectives will be achieved.

According to the statement, In his presentation, the Environmental Officer of the project who is also the secretary of the committee, Mallam Kabiru Ya’u-Abdullahi, explained that the committee will register and acknowledge the grievance, verify, recommend the solutions and ensure its implemention.

Presenting the appointment letters to the committee members, the Managing Director of KNARDA, Prof. Mahmud Daneji applauded the foresight of the state coordinator, saying that it was in line with global best practice.

The Chairman of the committee, Barr. Nura Muhammad-Fagge in his acceptance speech acceptance speech assured to discharge their duties diligently with sense of fairness.

The chairman, who is also the Director of Legal Services at the state’s Ministry for Justice, appealed to the members to be up and doing so that they will perform to their expectations and for the overall success of the APPEALS project and it’s target beneficiaries.

Newsmen report that the development objective of the APPEALs project for Nigeria is to enhance agricultural productivity of small and medium scale farmers and improve value addition along priority value chains in the Participating States