Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, an All Progressives Congress Senator-elect in Ekiti State, has commended Governor Kayode Fayemi for expressing readiness to accommodate opposition’s views and suggestions for smooth running of his government in spite of the litigation filed against his victory.

Bamidele said Governor Fayemi rose above partisanship after his triumph at the Appeal Court by making rapprochement to the opposition party, saying this position would further reinforce the people’s belief that APC is populated by genuine democrats.

He declared that the Appeal Court’s victory lucidly indicated that the APC remained a dominant party in the state.

The Senator-elect praised the judiciary for the landmark judgment, adding that the court’s verdict had laid to rest the warped impression peddled by the opposition that the APC’s victory in Ekiti in the just concluded presidential, state and National Assembly elections were products of rigging and not hard work.

The appellate court sitting in Abuja had on Thursday dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ekiti, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, against Fayemi’s victory at the tribunal for lack of merit.

In his congratulatory message to Fayemi in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, Bamidele described the victory as a resounding one that would further energise the APC to rededicate itself to the service of the people.

Bamidele commended the judiciary for again demonstrating that it remained the bastion and last hope of the common man.

“With this victory has signed the death knell for the opposition party which thought it could ambush people’s verdict and us through the judiciary. I congratulate our leader, Governor Fayemi and the national leadership of our great party.”

“The judiciary had again reaffirmed our belief that there is always a reward for hard work, for we laboured hard alongside our leaders across the nation for us to triumph in the July 14, 2018 governorship poll.

“Most exhilarating was Fayemi’s readiness to work with the opposition party , in spite of open enmity being displayed by its resolve to distract the government through unwarranted court action.

“The opposition is expected to embrace the olive branch extended to it by Fayemi through generosity of spirit, just for Ekiti to remain united and develop through all- inclusive means,” he said.