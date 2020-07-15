



The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan has set aside the Oyo State High Court judgement restraining the state government from dissolving Local Government councils in the state.





Justice Haruna Tsammani, who delivered the judgment, said the local government chairmen failed to show verifiable facts of the plan by the state governor to dissolve the councils.

Tsammani, therefore, said the case initiated was based on mere speculations and conjectures.