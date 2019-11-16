<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Appeal Court sitting in Owerri on Saturday sacked Obinna Onwubuariri the member representing Isiala Mbano/Onuimo/Okigwe Federal constituency of Imo State in the House of representatives.

The Chairman of the Panel, Justice R.N Pemu, who read the judgment, said the election that brought Mr Onwubuariri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to power in February 23 was not in tandem with the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

The appellate court said the lower court was right to have ordered a fresh election in the federal constituency.

Pemu also said the petitioner, Miriam Onuoha of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was able to prove her allegations of over voting, mutilation of figures and violence which marred the election.

The court, therefore, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return it had earlier issued Mr Onwubuariri and conduct a fresh election in the entire federal constituency within 90 days.

Newsmen recall that the tribunal had sacked Mr Onwubuariri, but the lawmaker dissatisfied with the judgment, appealed the judgment.

The court also nullified the election of Uju Onwudiwe of the Action Alliance (AA) representing Njaba State Constituency and ordered fresh elections in 12 polling units within 90 days.

The PDP candidate, Charles Abia, had challenged the victory of Mr Onwudiwe in the appellate court.