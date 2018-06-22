The Court of Appeal sitting in Bénin City has thrown out the fundamental human right bail application filed by a dismissed police officer, Adedeji Adeleke.

Adedeji and four other policemen were arraigned for allegedly torturing and killing a car dealer, Benson Obode, in Benin City in 2015.

The dismissed policemen, who were serving in the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos State, were also accused of collecting the sum of N330,000 from late Benson’s bank account from an ATM in Port Harcourt.

Names of other policemen are Constable Joseph Omotosho, Oniyo Musa, Abena John and Henry Shobowale.

In the bail application supported by a two paragraph affidavit filed by his counsel, Matthew Oghogho, Adedeji urged the court to grant him bail to enable him sought proper medical attention.

He said he may not be alive when the lower court will deliver.

But Justice J.O Bada in his ruling said the bail application was immature.

He said the application lacked merit.