<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former President of Court of Appeal and Galadiman Katsina, Justice Mamman Nasir, has died this afternoon after a brief illness at the Federal Medical Center, Katsina.

Confirming the death, the secretary of Katsina Emirate Council, Bello Ifo said the deceased’s funeral prayer is slated for 4.30 pm at his palace in Malumfashi.

Late Nasir, until his death, was the District head of Malumfashi.

According to his Biography on Wikipedia, Justice Nasir was born in 1929 in Katsina State, Northern Nigeria.

He attended Kaduna College where he obtained the West Africa School Certificate in 1947 and later attended the University of Ibadan, where he obtained a certificate in Latin.

He proceeded to the Council of Legal Education where he received a bachelor’s degree in Law in 1956, the same year he was called to the bar, Lincoln’s Inn.

Nasir returned to Nigeria in 1956 and was appointed a Crown Counsel.

In 1961, he was appointed as Minister of Justice, Northern Nigeria, a position he held for five years before he became the Director of Public Prosecution, Northern Region in 1967, the same year he was appointed Solicitor General, North Central State.

He held this position for seven years before he was appointed to the bench of the Supreme Court of Nigeria as Justice in 1975.

In 1978, he was appointed as President of the Nigerian courts of appeals, a position he held until he retired in 1992 to ascend the throne of Galadima of Katsina and was turbaned on May 9, 1992.