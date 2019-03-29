<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Court of Appeal sitting in Benin City, on Thursday, ordered a stay of execution of an order by the Edo State High Court, which nullified the Edo State Sanitation and Pollution Management Law, and restrained the Edo State Waste Management Board and its agents from performing its roles.

With the order, the Edo Waste Management Board now has the leeway to carry on with the responsibility of waste management and disposal, and its agents permitted to go about their lawful business.

Reacting to the development, Philip Shaibu, the acting governor of Edo State, has given a two-week ultimatum to the state Ministry of Environment and Sustainability to embark on a state-wide cleanup of the state, urging the public to cooperate with the ministry in ensuring that major roads and streets were rid of dirt and debris.

He charged the ministry to pay particular attention to election posters and other wastes resulting from political campaigns.

Recall that the Edo State High Court had ordered the disbandment of the Waste Management Board and declared that its acts of licensing, registration, contracting of waste managers with powers to charge fees and instigate criminal prosecution were unconstitutional, illegal and of no legal effect.

But with the order by the Court of Appeal, the Edo State Waste Management Board can now mobilise resources to ensuring that the state is rid of pollution and waste.