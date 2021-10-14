Appeal court hears ex-Governor Nyako’s appeal October 21

Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has fixed October 21, for hearing of an appeal by former Adamawa state Governor Admiral Murtala Nyako and others seeking to set aside the judgement of a Federal High Court Abuja, which dismissed their no-case-submission.

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court had on July 19, dismissed the no-case submission and ordered the defendants to enter defence in their ongoing trial.

The EFCC is prosecuting the former governor, his son, two companies, Sebore Farms and Extension Ltd and Pagado Fortunes Ltd, over money laundering offences.

Other defendants are Zulkifik Abba, Abubakar Aliyu, Blue Opal Ltd, Tower Assets Management Ltd and Crust Energy Ltd.

EFCC filed the charge against the former governor and the defendants on July 7, 2015.

A 3-man panel of the appellate court fixed the matter for hearing after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had secured leave of court for an extension of time to regularize its processes filed out of time in objection to the appeal.

Specifically, the appellants want the Court of Appeal to uphold their no-case submission, and accordingly dismiss the criminal charge levelled against them by the EFCC.