The Apostolic Church Nigeria (TACN) has called on the three tiers of government in the country to galvanise economic policies that would cushion the harsh effect of youths’ unemployment on the nation.

TACN National President, Pastor Sampson Igwe, made the call on Saturday at a news conference on the Presidential tour of LAWNA Territory held at the Convention Ground, Olurunda, Ketu, Lagos.

According to Igwe, who was on a Presidential Apostolic visit to Lagos Zone of the LAWNA Territory, youth unemployment has opened windows for insecurity, banditry, insurgency and kidnapping in a country where we use to enjoy so much peace.

He noted that political and religious leaders also have a role to play towards harnessing the potential in our youths to address the alarming unemployment rate.

He said: “Cushioning youths unemployment will put an end to the perennial crisis of insecurity destroying lives and property in the country.

“It has been observed that a society without active youths involvement is moving to an extinction. Therefore, I appeal to leaders in our churches and political leaders in the country to give our youths a chance.

“Our youths are great assets that should be wisely harnessed and developed as they are leaders of tomorrow.

“We should understand them and be ready to empower them physically, emotionally, socially and spiritually.”

Speaking on the recent Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians by South Africans, the cleric urged the federal government to empower the returnees so that they would not turn to crimes for survival.

“I wish to counsel the Federal Government to empower these South Africa returnees through their various state governments.

“The rationale behind this is to ensure that they will not regret their decision to return home or turn to crimes as a means of survival,” he added.