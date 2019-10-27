<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Apostolic Church, Nigeria, Lagos and Western/Northern Areas (LAWNA) Territory, weekend called on church and political leaders in the country to galvanise economic policies to cushion the harsh effects of youth unemployment, which he said has opened windows for insecurity, banditry, insurgency and kidnapping in the country.

While the country’s leaders should be proffering solutions to the problems of the nation by providing good network of roads, education, power, security among others, the church leaders, he stressed, should be backing them up with prayers and evangelism.

Dr. Sampson Ekwutosi Igwe, National President, The Apostolic Church, Nigeria, who made the call during a tour of the LAWNA territory in Benin City, also harped on the need for youth involvement in promoting national development and peaceful coexistence.

Igwe stressed the need for aggressive evangelism for soul winning, adding that the body of Christ must leave frivolities, which according to him, remained the mandate of the church in the great commission.

On the recent xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa, Igwe called on President Muhammudu Buhari to leverage on existing bilateral trade relations with that country’s government to end the inhuman act and ensure proper stay and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians with legitimate employment and immigration permit in South Africa.

Igwe, who also appealed for the rehabilitation and empowerment of the South Africa returnees, described the youths as great assets that should be wisely harnessed and developed as leaders of tomorrow.

“On the recent xenophobic attack of Nigerians in South Africa, I wish to counsel the Federal Government to empower these returnees through their various state governments, so that they will not regret their decision to return home or turn to crime as a means of survival.

“We all know that our youths are great assets that should be wisely harnessed and developed as leaders for tomorrow.

“We should understand them and be ready to empower them physically, emotionally, socially and spiritually,” Igwe said.