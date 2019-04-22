<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senior Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has condemned the bomb blast in churches across Sri Lanka, which left no fewer than 207 people dead.

Newsmen on Sunday reported that eight bomb blasts in churches and hotels across Sri Lanka left no fewer that 207 people dead and 400 seriously injured.

The coordinated attacks were said to have targeted congregations, who were taking part in Easter Sunday services at various churches when the blasts went off simultaneously.

Guests in the luxury hotels of Shangri-La, Kingsbury and Cinnamon Grand in the heart of Colombo were also among the casualties where the attackers struck.

Reacting, Apostle Suleman condemned the act, calling on the world to unite and fight against terrorism.

He further described the attack on churches in Sri Lanka as well coordinated.

Apostle Suleman on his verified Twitter page wrote: “Just learnt of the killing of 207 people in Sri Lanka, you bomb churches on Easter Sunday? God is not asleep..Gal 6v7..The whole world must Unite against terrorism..my heart and prayers are with the people of Sri Lanka.

“8 locations bombed at the same time? that’s a well coordinated and orchestrated attack, I’m pained,you making place of worship unsafe?

“Even kids killed, what is this? 207 dead and over 200 injured..no religion has monopoly of violence. Rubbish!”