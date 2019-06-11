<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Founder and Spiritual Leader of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has revealed how he rejected a cash gift from a young man who later got arrested for fraud by security operatives.

In a post on his verified Twitter handle yesterday, Apostle Suleman stated that he rejected the cash gift because the young man couldn’t give any concrete answer when he was questioned as to his source of the cash gift which ran into millions.

He tweeted, “A boy brought a cash gift for me in six zeroes.

“I asked him what he does for a living, he was dumb. I rejected it.

“Two days later, he was arrested for fraud and took security operatives to places he had expended cash and gifts. Choose integrity over materialism.

“Next time when you see such huge funds,tell the bank to trace the source so you contact them and know what it’s for. Traps are real.

“God will provide genuine money for you,” he added.