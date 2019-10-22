<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Ogun State has accused the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun of attempts “to set the good people of Ogun State along tribal and regional lines.”

The party also added that “Abiodun’s clear hatred for the Egbas who voted against him in the last election is no secret.”

Egba, known as Ogun Central, is the senatorial district being represented by the immediate past Governor of Ogun, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, and capital of the state.

But Abiodun said he is not a provincialist; emphasising that the whole of Ogun State is his constituency and not a fraction of it.

The APM, in a statement signed by its Acting Publicity Secretary, Olumide Balogun and made available to newsmen on Tuesday, accused Abiodun of a “systematic attempt to relocate the Ogun State Governor’s office from Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta, to his Iperu country home in Ogun East.” by allegedly printing a complimentary card that shows Iperu as the Governor’s office.

Balogun said, “Although the government spokesperson has expectedly tried to manage the unethical act by circulating another set of complementary cards, accusing their imaginary enemies of printing the first one and deny any complicity as usual, we are not surprised.

“Let us discuss the facts here, the Governor has refused to move into the Government House in Isale Igbein nor the Presidential lodge as it’s the practice. Some people even said that Abeokuta maybe too “local” for our ‘Emperor, King Dapo Abiodun’, compared to his Banana Island abode.”

Speaking further, the party said Abiodun, in line with, what it termed, his obvious ‘undo-all-projects by Amosun’ policies, had “continued to concentrate the little palliative development of his administration in Ogun East at the detriment of Ogun Central, despite being the State capital, while Ogun West is unfortunately off-limits.

“It is almost tempting to believe that Gov. Dapo Abiodun is doing this to take National attention away from Abeokuta the State capital, to his hometown in Iperu as a payback to Sen. Ibikunle Amosun for opposing him in the last election.

“Despite issuing a rebuttal to disclaim his complimentary cards that leaked to social media, and the urgent circulation of a new one, the governor, Dapo Abiodun seems to forget that he uses his personal email address, telephone contacts and websites for business of government instead of the official contacts,” Balogun said.

The APM, in another development, berated Abiodun for his alleged refusal to distribute what it called the “over-exaggerated” patrol vans and motorcycles he purchased with tax payers money, even after handing over same to the Inspector General Of Police, Muhammed Adamu, on Septemeber 6.”

“APM totally condemns this open breach of public trust, unconstitutional moves, irresponsible political tactics and desperate quest to set our people against each other and waste of public resources.

“We understand perfectly that Gov Abiodun and his aides are still in shock that despite the rigged election and tainted tribunal judgement, the APM is waxing stronger on daily basis across the state.” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Gov Abiodun has debunked printing complimentary cards with Iperu as the Governor’s office; describing the card as fake;

Abiodun added that, “the cards were forged to insinuate that the seat of Government had relocated to the Governor’s country home at Iperu-Remo.”

Reacting through his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, Abiodun said he, “wishes to affirm that he had no hand in the fake complementary card bearing Iperu-Remo as his official office and would not reduce the office to a family estate.”