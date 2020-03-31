<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As the incidences of Corona Virus Disease 2019 better known as ‘COVID-19’ increases, the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria has temporarily suspended its operations.

The move follows the lockdown of Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for two weeks with effect from March 30th, 2020 during his nationwide broadcast on Sunday the 29th of March, 2020.





In a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, the Acting Registrar and CEO of APCON, Mrs Ijedi Iyoha says APCON is determined to comply with appropriate measures/directives by the Federal Government in curtailing the scourge.

“However, we implore the general public and our highly esteemed clients to take advantage of our relevant online vetting platform in accessing our services for the time being”.

She further appealed to all stakeholders for understanding and cooperation as they practice good hygiene and take precautionary measures in these trying times as the country battles to defeat the pandemic.