



The National Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress Youth Alliance, Mr. Stephen Ugboma, has enjoined government officials in President Muhammudu Buhari’s administration to expose corruption in their domain.

He said if the anti-corruption initiative of this regime is to succeed, government officials must take a cue from the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and expose corrupt practices within in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Ugboma gave the charge in a statement titled, “Emulate Malami’s Action on Fight Against Corruption,” which he signed and issued in Abuja, on Saturday.

He said, there was no hiding the fact that corruption has eaten deep into the fabric of Nigerian Society and that the Buhari administration has taken the fight against corruption to a higher level since he came into office, in 2015.

According to him, “the uncommon action” of the Attorney General and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, who took the unusual step of writing an official letter to the president to expose allegations of corruption against suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, should be commended.





Ugboma, “Called on other ministers, heads of government agencies and parastatals to emulate the good qualities of Mr. Malami with respect to exposition of corruption in discharge of their duties.

He also “urged all well-meaning Nigerians to support the president Muhammudu Buhari’s fight against corruption.“

The youth leader equally chided those casting aspersions on the Attorney General for “letting the cat out of the bag“ with respect to the alleged acts of malfeasance leveled against Magu.

He said such persons ought to look at the bigger picture and support the anti-graft war.

The statement further read, “Malami being the Attorney General of the federation is the conscience of the president and is duty bound to advise the president accordingly on every legal issue and his action with regard to corruption charges against Magu is on point as there is no secured cow on fight against corruption led by President Buhari.”

He also commended the president for setting up a panel to investigate the charges against Magu.