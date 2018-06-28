President Muhammadu Buhari has been commended for the re-appointment of Professor Eli Jidere Bala as the Director General of Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN).

The commendation was made by the youth caucus of All Progressives Congress (APC), Thursday in Abuja.

In a statement signed by one of the leaders of the youth wing, Charles Nwanodu, said that the reappointment was further revealed that president Buhari has taken his stand on integrity a notch higher.

The youths spoke against the backdrop of the protest by some staff of the agency against Prof. Jidere’s reappointment by some.

While commending the President, the statement said that the achievements credited to Prof. Jidere-led administration in the commission has priven that if given more time he could do more.

“The Director General built a mini-grid at Daura General Hospital in Katsina state and Mutum Biyu Gassol in Adamawa state.

“The tenure of the DG has brought about far-reaching reforms in the commission. Those criticizing his reappointment are not ready to move on from the old ways of running agovernment.

“We have observed a disturbing turn of events in the Nigerian political landscape, where even issues of administration are politicized for cheat political gains. This over-politicization has become the bane of the Nigerian public service space, holding back viable and promising policies and projects from implementation to better a lot of Nigerians.”

According to Nwanodu, the protesting union could not point to any financial misconduct committed by the DG.

“Prof. Eli Jidere reduced the Commission’s debt on constituency projects to N6.5billion from N16Billion in 2013, while ensuring that no new debt was incurred on executed projects by paying fully for all contracts entered into in the period”, it said.

The youths noted that “Prof. Jidere had, during his first term in office, restored sanity and probity to the management of the commission, instilling financial discipline and openness in governance.

Saying the commission belongs to all Nigerians, the group vowed to resist any attempt to hold such a sensitive agency of government to ransom, adding that “the march towards energy sufficiency for Nigeria will not be scuttled by any vested interest as these will incur the wrath of the people.”

The statement added. “On the international scene, Prof. Jidere ensured that Nigeria’s contributions to international energy organization’s were fully paid up, which was a far departure from the past, facilitating the election of Nigeria as Vice President of International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).”