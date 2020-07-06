



The remains of the immediate past National Vice Chairman (North West), of the All Progressive Congress, Inuwa Abdulkadir, have been laid to rest.

Inuwa, 55, who died early Monday at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, was buried at his residence in Gawon Noma area, Sokoto.

At the burial was the Grand Khadi of Sokoto, Mohammed Usman, the state deputy governor, Manir Dan’Iya, amongst others.

Inuwa, a former commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, former Minister of Youth Development and member of recently dissolved APC NWC was until his death, the Pro-Chancellor of Sokoto State University.

In the condolence message he signed, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, described the late Abdulkadir as a brother and good friend, whom they have come a long way since their zestful childhood till now.





“He fought brilliantly without anticipating reward. He was firm in his belief in fate, taking in his stride any unfortunate incident that could shake the faith of a lesser mortal.

“A strong pillar upon which I more often than not rest my weight of worries, no doubt Nigeria and Sokoto state have lost a true son, patriotic and upright, in Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir.

“He passed on at a time when all of us in Sokoto needed him most, leaving a gap that would take some time to fill. As we mourn him, I, on behalf of family, government and good people of Sokoto, pray for the repose of his soul. May he find rest and peace in the hereafter,” the statement reads.