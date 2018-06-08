The All Progressives congress (APC) has commended the president, Muhammadu Buhari, for his decision to honour late Moshood Abiola.

Mr Buhari announced the award on Wednesday and also declared June 12 as democracy day starting from 2019, shifting the date from May 29.

This decision has drawn mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Mr Buhari also honoured late activist, Gani Fawehinmi, and Mr Abiola’s vice presidential candidate, Babagana Kingibe.

The APC, in a statement by its publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the president should also honour Kudirat Abiola wife of Abiola who fought alongside her husband.

The party believes Kudirat Abiola paid the supreme price when she was assassinated in Lagos on June 4, 1996 in the struggle to restore her husband’s mandate as the winner of the 1993 presidential election.

“While joining Nigerians from all walks of life in commending President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring June 12 as Democracy Day as well as granting posthumous award of Nigeria’s highest national honour (Grand Commander of the Federal Republic) to Moshood Abiola, winner of the annulled presidential election of June 12, 1993, the All Progressives Congress (APC) calls on the President to consider granting similar honour on Kudirat Abiola.

“She deserves to be honoured in her own right as a heroin and martyr of democracy in Nigeria.

“APC recalls how she mobilised market women, students, activists and other human rights community against military rule and the struggle for a truly democratic nation.”

The Party also commended the decision to honour Abiola’s running mate, Babagana Kingibe, and late human rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi with the second highest national honour, Grand Commander of the Niger (GCON).

The APC believes this decision displays the president’s sincerity of purpose and his well-known penchant for doing the right thing irrespective of political and sundry considerations.

“We affirm that this decision by President Buhari yet again exemplifies APC’s commitment to the sanctity of popular elections and respect for the right of the people to freely choose their leaders in accordance to that fundamental principle of democracy that no man has the right to exercise power over other men, except with their consent.”