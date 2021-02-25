



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has tasked the new chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, be guided by the stance of President Muhammadu Buhari in the quest to tackle corruption in the polity.

The governing party also charged Bawa not to discriminate or spare anyone in the due discharge of his assigned duties.

APC national Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Sen. John J. Akpanudoedehe in a statement on Thursday reminded the new anti-corruption Czar that the fight against corruption was one of the major promises the APC-led federal government made to Nigerians.

“To this end, we are confident that the Abdulrasheed Bawa-led EFCC will intensify the administration’s ongoing campaign to end impunity and graft.

“Abdulrasheed Bawa’s 16 years work experience and in different strategic capacities at the EFCC has prepared him for the important job. Drawing from a pool of well-trained staff can only increase professionalism through reliance on institutional memory and also boost staff morale, as in the case of Abdulrasheed Bawa’s appointment. Again, his youth is an advantage and an indication that the present administration believes in its youth population.





“From advance fee fraud, money laundering, public sector corruption and other financial crime-related issues, economic and financial crimes are becoming increasingly sophisticated criminal activities which keep evolving with the times. To be steps ahead, the Abdulrasheed Bawa-led EFCC must invest in technology and ensure synergy, cooperation and partnership with relevant agencies, locally and internationally, to effectively prosecute the current administration’s war against graft.

“Corruption is the root cause of most of the society problems, particularly underdevelopment and poverty which the current administration is working assiduously to reverse. Blind to religious, cultural, political and sundry leanings, corruption is a common enemy which we must use all lawful means to end. It is the reason why the President Buhari administration has dedicated itself to end impunity and ensure that our commonwealth works for the common man, not a few.”