



Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, former National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) has facilitated a training for youths in Kwara on various entrepreneurial skills.

Declaring the training open in Ilorin on Saturday, Issa-Onilu appealed to the beneficiaries to concentrate with a view to become their own bosses and train others in their respective fields.

Represented by Mr Tajudeen Onilu, the sponsors said that aside the 26 youths currently undergoing training, additional 60 beneficiaries will commence their own training by next week.

According to him, at the end of the induction training, beneficiaries will have their business plan written, they will be interviewed and awarded certificates, after which they will be awarded fundings to improve their businesses.

He said that the funding is from the micro finance loans, but facilitated by the sponsor.

Newsmen report that the training was held at the D-Positive Global Image Services Consult Limited, Umar Audi Road, GRA Ilorin.

Malam Nasir AbdulQuadri, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the consult, who is also the resource person at the training, said Issa-Onilu had commissioned his company to train about 100 Kwara indigenes in batches.

He said that the one-week intensive training programme was basically on entrepreneurial development.

AbdulQuadri stated that the training would afford the necessary information on entrepreneurial skills to self employed artisans who are not after white collar jobs.

He observed that there are quite hardworking people around in Kwara and all that is required is to assist them with the necessary information on how to explore business acumen and nurture it to success.





“The right formation on what to do with money is important, there is need for proper orientation on entrepreneurial and financial management.

“This is what Issa-Onilu is doing, which is a direct, deliberate investment in human resources at the grassroots and giving people ability to handle things on their own, think on their own and take decision,” he said.

AbdulQuadri observed that the best that “we have and can develop in the state and the country in general is human resources, that can be turned to human capital development”.

He described the trainees as fantastic people, who are responsive, coordinated and enthusiastic to learn and apply what they learn, adding that he is impressed by their conduct.

He said that the training was impacted in both English and Yoruba languages for easy understanding.

Responding on behalf of other beneficiaries, Mr Abdul Olanrewaju, thanked the facilitator and resource person, saying that the training has opened their eyes and mind to how best to boost their various businesses.

He described the training as educative and informative, adding that it has afforded him the creativity on how they can apply modern method of technology to boost their businesses.

Olanrewaju expressed optimism that at the end of the training, they will get loan from the micro finance to boost their businesses.

Also speaking, Mrs Hauwa Muhammad, a fashion designer, said that she requires N2 million to expand her tailoring business.

She commended Issa-Onilu and Positive Global Image Service Consult for the initiative, adding that she can apply different marketing strategies and financial management to boost her business.