The All Progressives Congress in Ogun state has demanded that a former governor of the state, Ibikunle Amosun, be questioned over alleged arms stockpiling.

Amosun was reported to have handed over some cache of arms and ammunition to the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, at the twilight of his administration.

The APC, the platform which the former governor used to contest senatorial election in the last election and won, however, blamed him for the action.

The party, through the publicity secretary of its caretaker committee in the state, Tunde Oladunjoye, in a statement said Amosun must answer some questions over the arms he handed over to the police.

The party in the statement said, “With the latest discovery, questions must be asked from the former governor. Let him show the origin and manifest of the arms.

“Was there any difference between the volume imported and the one handed over to the police? Who has control over the purchase, storage, distributions and use of arms and ammunition between the Inspector-General of Police and a state governor?

“The handover of such huge arms and ammunition is a confirmation of our pre-election outcry that the state was unsafe and that the governor was stockpiling arms and ammunition.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of police denied receiving arms from Amosun.

Makama said he received just one Armoured Personnel Carrier, some bullet proof vests and over one million rounds of ammunition.