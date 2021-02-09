



The Imo state government yesterday said that it has uncovered a plot by a politically sponsored thugs to disrupt the All Progressives Congress, APC, registration exercise in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, who disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, said that the person behind it and the venue where the meeting was held is now known to the government.

He added that the security agencies have been duly informed to move into action.

The commissioner said: “The state government is fully aware that a group of people have been paid millions of Naira to disrupt the APC party registration exercise beginning from tomorrow, Tuesday, February 9th.





“The government is aware of the person behind this sinister plot and the desperate group he is using, as well as the venues of meetings held for that purpose

“Let it, therefore, be known to the sponsor of this desperate plot that the government will deal decisively with anyone caught disturbing the peace during the registration exercise.”

He warned that “Those who have accepted to be used as mercenaries for this evil design to disrupt a peaceful exercise should not be in any doubt that they will be doing so at their own peril.

“Security agencies have been placed on red alert to apprehend and deal decisively with any person involved in any breach of the peace while the registration exercise lasts.”