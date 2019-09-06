<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Yobe State chapter, has ranked Governor Maimala Buni high in terms of Infrastructural development in the state.

Alhaji Abubakar Bakabe, the APC secretary in the state, stated this while addressing journalists on Thursday in Damaturu as part of celebration marking the 100 days in office of the governor.

“The 100 days in office in the life of administrations in Nigeria have become a tradition where government looks back to see the steps taken to actualise its set targets and campaign promises to meet the expectations of the electorates and, the ruling political party on whose platform the government was formed.”

He explained further: “In Yobe State, the ruling APC is glad to state with all sense of fulfillment the political will of the Governor Mai Mala Buni administration in repositioning the state with short, intermediate and long-term policy measures for the state to achieve greatness.”

According to him, “From inauguration, Governor Mai Mala Buni had unambiguously identified his priority areas which rightly captures the needs of the state and minds of the people.

“The party notes with satisfaction the measures of implementation taken by the government for the accomplishment of these policies, programs and projects to improve the lives of the people.”

He lauded the declaration of state of emergency on primary and secondary education in the state as passion to move the state from an educationally disadvantaged state to an educationally prosperous state was quite visible and unambiguous.