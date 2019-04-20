<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to the new minimum wage is a proof that he matches his words with actions.

President Buhari signed the bill which approves N30,000 as the new minimum wage on Thursday.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had been demanding an increase in the minimum wage from N18,000.

The NLC initially proposed N63,000 minimum wage. This was reduced after negotiations to N30,000.

Amidst this agitation, some governors said paying the N30,000 was not possible and could make states go bankrupt.

The governors proposal of N22,500 minimum wage for states was rejected by the NLC.

The APC in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, commended the president for signing the bill.

“The assent of the N30,000 minimum wage by the president is indeed another election promise delivered. This is another solid demonstration of a President who matches his words with action.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) commends President Muhammadu Buhari on his assent to the new and improved N30,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers.”

The party said it believes workers deserve the new minimum wage in view of the current economic realities.

“Commendably, the welfare of workers has remained a top priority of the President Buhari-led APC administration as exhibited in the federal government bailouts to state governments to pay workers salary, housing schemes for civil servants among other welfare packages.”

The party congratulated stakeholders who worked towards the success of the new wage.

“We congratulate stakeholders that ensured the achievement of this laudable feat, particularly the National Assembly, state governors, the Amma Pepple-led tripartite committee, labour/trade unions and indeed Nigerian workers.”