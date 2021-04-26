The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will not play politics “with matters of life” and the wellbeing of the country in general.

In a statement on Monday, John Akpanudoedehe, national secretary of APC national caretaker committee, said the federal government is focused on identifying and bringing to book the perpetrators and sponsors of crime in the country.

Akpanudoedehe said Nigerians must unite against criminality and insecurity.

“The issue of insecurity in the country has found expression in terrorist and criminal activities of Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers, rustlers and recently, the highly condemnable attacks on security formations in some states,” he said.

“These are current realities and the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not play politics with matters of life and our collective wellbeing as a nation.

“Only in safety can we enjoy the current agriculture revolution which has seen Nigeria achieve self-sufficiency in rice and other staple food items.





“Only in safety can we enjoy the current infrastructure revolution that has witnessed the rehabilitation, construction and reconstruction of over 13,000 kilometers of critical federal roads, construction of thousands of affordable and acceptable housing and, of course, the ongoing national railway projects gainfully connecting cities and towns across the country.”

The national secretary said Nigerians must not fall victim to “sectarian opportunists” who want to exploit the country’s security situation for gains.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari administration is criminalising crime, not ethnicity,” he said.

“The President Buhari government will continue and strategically deploy all state resources in achieving public safety.

“We must shun the antics and activities of unpatriotic and sectarian opportunists fanning divisive embers, promote peaceful coexistence, eschew bitterness and unite against insecurity and crime, for the development of the country. We have a collective stake in our country’s security and ensuring that Nigeria works for all.”

In recent times, there has been a spike in the number of kidnappings and banditry activities across the country — within the past week, over 80 people were killed, and over 60 kidnapped.