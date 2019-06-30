<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress in Osun State has assured the people of the state of bright future under the leadership of Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

The APC said the people of the state have good reason to exercise hope and trust in the ability of Governor Oyetola to put the Osun on a high socio-economic and political pedestal, assuring that with the governor, Osun is in safe hands.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Kunle Oyatomi, the party said: “In less than a year of being mandated by the people of the state to succeed Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the governor has continued to put Osun on the progressive lane of development that distinguishes it from many states in the country.”

“Recently, the World Bank gave a clean bill of health to the state of Osun and 20 others for their transparent and accountable management of their states’ finances.

“As a result, the World Bank is now packaging development grants for all the states cleared by the Bank. Imagine a probable evil event of PDP winning the last governorship election and the APC’s accountable and transparent management of the state finances had been discontinued as the PDP had promised before and during the campaigns, Osun would have been tragically removed from that list by the World Bank.

“But that this tragedy didn’t happen is one of the glorious outcomes of APC victory in last November’s election. It secured continuity and guaranteed international assistance”, the APC said, adding that;

“It would have been a tragedy of monumental proportion if the contrary had happened” according to a statement from the directorate of publicity signed by its publicity director, Barr Kunle Oyatomi and circulated to the media in Osogbo today.”

Acknowledging the Oyetola-led APC government’s consolidation on the healthcare delivery in the last six months which has brought the health services to all the electoral wards in the state, the APC said:

“This is what you get from the government that is determined to continue with the good work of the past administration as opposed to a reckless People’s Democratic Party’s alternative ready to dismantle all the marvelous achievements of the APC under the exceptional leadership of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. Only a satanic twist of event would turn such progressive table around.”