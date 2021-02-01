



The All Progressives Congress (APC) said it is deeply saddened by the death of the former National Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), one of the legacy political parties that metamorphosed into the governing APC.

The party started this Monday night in a condolence message signed by Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, the Secretary of its Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

Part of the statement reads; “On behalf of the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), H.E. Mai Mala Buni, members and supporters of our great party, we extend our condolences to late Prince Tony Momoh’s family, the President, government and people of Edo State.

“A distinguished journalist, lawyer, the Yerima of Auchi, politician, publicist, author, the former Minister of Information and Culture truly lived a storied life which will be a source of inspiration to present and future generations.





“The late Prince Tony Momoh was a strong advocate for internal party democracy which allowed for open, consultative and fair party processes. His mindset and approach to politics were that of service, not business. This was evident in all assignments he was regularly called upon to serve on behalf of the party.

“Many will remember the late Prince Tony Momoh’s tough stance against corruption. As CPC National Chairman, he made clear the defunct Party’s resolve to bar any of its aspirants to become candidates if they engaged in corrupt practices or thuggery during the primaries.

“Words are not enough to describe the monumental loss brought by the death of Prince Tony Momoh on the progressive fold.

“The Party prays the Almighty God grants the late Prince Tony Momoh eternal rest and bring succour to all his family, loved ones, friends and associates as we mourn this sad loss”.