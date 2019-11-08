<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Forum of Wards Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State has lauded the affirmation of the victory of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, at the Court of Appeal, Benin City, describing the development as a positive one geared towards the restoration of Urhobo greatness.

In a statement signed and released to newsmen on Friday by Chairman of the Forum, Mr Brown Jevwia and Secretary, Reverend Francis Orutere, the forum also congratulated Revd Francis Waive, member representing Udu/Ughelli Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives whose “resounding victory in the February 23, 2019 National Assembly polls was affirmed by the Appellate Court sitting in Benin effectively stamping the authority of the APC in the Federal Constituency.

“We are most delighted that the Restoration of Urhobo Greatness agenda championed by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is already bearing fruits with the appointment and confirmation of Chief Bernard Okumagba as Managing Director of the NDDC.

“We, wards Chairmen of the APC in Udu LGA, Delta State pray for God’s wisdom for these leaders to deliver on the mandate before them towards restoring the dignity, honour and pride of place of the Urhobo nation in the comity of ethnic nationalities’’, the statement added.

The party also lauded the appointment and confirmation of Chief Pius Odubu as Chairman of NDDC noting that “with Chief Odubu as Chairman and Prophet Jones Erue, as a commissioner representing Delta State on the NDDC Board, Urhobo and all of the Niger Delta region are bound to benefit immensely from present administration.

“The signs are positive. We use this medium to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the wise choice of these men on the NDDC Board, assuring that better days are ahead for the people as the new board will do everybody proud in the years to come,’’ the statement added.

The statement noted the “courage and doggedness of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in enlarging the coast of the APC in Delta State. With the election and confirmation of the mandates of Senator Omo-Agege and Hon Francis Waive, Delta State has found a strong footing in the politics of the state. We shall continue to celebrate these men for their electoral victories and we assure them of our continued support in the years to come,’’ the forum added.