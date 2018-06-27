Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and chairman, Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), says the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be in Plateau State on Friday, June 29, because of the killings in that state.

Speaking at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, on arrival from Abuja after the APC National Convention, he described any action that led to taking anyone’s life as highly condemnable.

According to Okorocha, while on the visit, the governors would assess the situation and interact with Governor Simon Lalong to see what could be done, and urgently too, to stop further killings in plateau and other states of the federation.

The Imo governor also lamented that the past National Working Committee (NWC) members of the APC did not help the party in any way, explaining that they were only thinking about themselves.

He assured that with the new team led by Adams Oshiomhole, the party would bounce back to life.

His words: “I, with the rest of the governors of APC, condemn in its entirety this unwarranted killing of innocent souls, and shedding of blood. We have called them insurgents. We have called them Boko Haram. We have called them all kinds of baptismal names, and because the situation is not properly defined, most people hide under the cloak of religion of Christianity or Islam to create harm.

“No religion on earth, not even Christianity or Islam, would warrant anyone to take anyone’s life. So this is not indeed a religious issue. Nigerians must come together now and fight this war properly because nationalism and religious differences have been the loophole with which these criminals operate.”

On the recent convention of the APC, the governor noted: “There is no doubt that the convention has helped to mobilise men and women to the party. Some of our colleagues who are on the other side, who created so much noise about the elongation issue have come to realise that we were right and they were wrong. They will also have to change their step and support this moving train.

“Our party has been weak and has remained inactive, and after acquiring power at the centre, became a go-slow. I am happy that the weak leadership has come to an end and a new vibrant leadership has emerged. Reconciliation between the National Assembly and the presidency will start immediately. The party is now strong and we will see reconciliation across the length and breadth of this country.”