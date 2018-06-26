Imo State governor and Chairman, Progressive Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has disclosed that the governors of APC extraction will be in Plateau State on Friday over the killings in that State.

Governor Okorocha explained that while on the visit the governors will assess the situation, and interact with the governor of the State, Mr. Simon Lalong to see what can be urgently done to stop further killings in the State and other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, governor Okorocha has slammed the past National Working Committee (NWC) members of APC, accusing them of being selfish and insensitive concerning matters bothering the party, but added that with the new team led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the party would return to life.

Governor Okorocha who gave the hint on Tuesday, at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport on arrival from Abuja after the National Convention of APC, also maintained that any act or action capable of taking life is highly condemnable.

According to Okorocha “I, with the rest of the governors of APC condemn in its entirety this unwarranted killings of innocent souls, and shedding of blood. We have called them insurgents, we’ve called them Boko Haram, we have called them all kinds of baptismal names and because the situation is not properly defined, most people hide under the cloak of religion of Christianity or Islam to create harm.”

“No religion on earth, not even Christianity or Islam would warrant anyone to take anyone’s life. So this is not indeed a religious issue. Nigerians must come together now and fight this war properly because nationalism and religious differences have been the loophole with which these criminals operate”.

Further speaking on the just concluded Convention of APC, Governor Okorocha said “There is no doubt that the Convention has helped to mobilize men and women to the Party. Some of our colleagues who are on the other side, who created so much noise about the elongation issue have come to realize that we were right and they were wrong. They will also have to change their step and support this moving train”.

Governor Okorocha further remarked “Our party has been weak and has remained inactive and after acquiring power at the Centre, became a go-slow. I am happy that the weak leadership has come to an end and a new vibrant leadership has emerged. Reconciliation between the National Assembly and the Presidency will start immediately. The party is now strong and we will see reconciliation across the length and breath of this Country.”