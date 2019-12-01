<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In a monthly rating of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum, tagged Progressive Governors Forum assessment of individual APC states, Kano state under Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is rated with highest points in developmental activities.

Kano takes the lead in two consecutive Months, beating all other APC states, in what is called October 2019 Progressive Strides- Tracking Developmental Initiatives in APC States report.

In a letter signed by the Director General of Progressive Governors Forum, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, and forwarded to governor Ganduje, reads “There is an all-round increase in the pattern of initiatives introduced by the states with Kano State recording the most of the initiatives for this Month with nineteen (19) strides, spreading across empowerment, job creation, healthcare, education, security, transportation, power, environment, sports (among others).”

Kano is followed by Lagos state with 18 strides, Ekiti state with 17 strides, while Edo state records 13 strides, Katsina and Kwara states follow with 11 each, Yobe state 10 and Jigawa state with 9 strides.

Others, according to the letter are Kaduna, Niger and Ogun states that record 7 strides for each state. Borno and Kebbi states follow with 6 each, Osun and Plateau states with 5 each and finally Gombe, Kogi, Nassarawa and Ondo states follow with 4 strides each.

According to the letter, the overall characteristics of the report shows that “All states in the Forum were represented and featured in the edition.”