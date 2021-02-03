



The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has expressed sadness over the death of a chieftain of the party, Prince Tony Momoh.

The Chairman of the Forum and the Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, in a statement issued Wednesday said Momoh, being one of the founding fathers of the All Progressives Congress (APC), all leaders and members of the party would continue to celebrate his inspiring leadership, vision and belief in the unity of Nigeria.

He added that as a former minister, he would always be remembered for his passionate campaigns for national unity and peaceful coexistence.





Bagudu said: “We received the death of Prince Tony Momoh with heavy heart and gratitude to God for a life well blessed and spent. We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), join the Momoh Royal family, our party leaders and members, in particular President Muhammadu Buhari, people and government of Edo State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Prince Tony Momoh.

“His death is a loss to the nation, Nigerian progressive community, the media and all patriots.”

Bagudu noted that as a former CPC National Chairman, Momah was able to demonstrate that the determining factor for any successful leader is sacrifice.

He stressed that together with the leaders of all the legacy parties, Chief Bisi Akande and Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, he was able to inspire all of us to make all the sacrifices required to make the emergence of APC in 2013 possible.