The Progressive Governors Forum on the platform of the All Progressives Congress has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for restoring budget cycle by signing the 2020 Budget before the end of the previous year.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi in Abuja on Wednesday, the forum said that the president set a new record in Nigeria’s budgetary by early assenting to the 2020 Appropriation Bill of N10.594 trillion.

The forum chairman described the president’s feat as another ‘Next Level’ accomplishment.

According to him, it signposts a healthy synergy between the executive and legislative arms of government towards the attainment of good governance in Nigeria.

“Certainly, this is the Next Level our people are all looking forward to.

“The governors congratulates the president for achieving this important milestone in our budgetary process.

“The governors also commend the 9th National Assembly leadership that received and passed the Appropriation Bill on a record time of less than two months.

“This feat is a reflection of the commitment of the leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives to the APC Next Level Agenda and the resolve to cooperate with the executive on critical matters that border on the national interest,” he said.

Bagudu said further that the forum would always support harmonious relationship between both arms of government at the federal level in carrying out its constitutional responsibilities in the interest of Nigerians.

He said that the forum would continue to provide all needed support through its engagements with the leadership of the National Assembly to enhance the already existing synergy between both the executive and legislative arms of government.

According to him, it will also continue to draw lessons from the president’s leadership and take all the necessary steps to replicate it in states.

The forum’s chairman, therefore, congratulated the president, leaders and members of the National Assembly as well as public servants for providing the leadership to achieve this important landmark in Nigeria’s economic and political management.