The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have formally condoled with the family of the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu, over the death of his wife, Mrs Augustina Okechukwu.

The PGF’s condolence letter, addressed to the VON DG and delivered on Tuesday, was signed by the Director General of the Forum, Salihu Moh. Lukman, on behalf of the APC governors.

The Governors said they were saddened by Mrs Okechukwu’s passing, even as they prayed that God grants the Okechukwu family the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

The condolence message reads: “On behalf of the Progressive Governors Forum, we would like to extend our condolences to you on the passing of your dear wife, Mrs Augustina Okechukwu.

“We commiserate with you on this sad occasion and pray that God grants your family fortitude to bear the untimely loss.

“We sympathise with you and the family she has left behind, wishing you all the strength and comfort you need in this difficult time.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with you. May her soul rest in peace. Please accept our deepest sympathies for your loss and be assured of our support.”

Mrs Augustina Okechukwu died a little over a month ago on September 20 after a brief undisclosed illness in an Abuja hospital.

She was laid to rest Saturday, October 26 at her country home in Eke, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

She was 57 years old.