



Governors elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) have condoled with Kwara state Governor, Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq, over the death of his father, Alhaji Abdulganiyu AbdulRasaq (SAN).

The Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, in a statement issued Saturday, described his death as a loss to the progressive community.





He said: “We received the news of the death of Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq (SAN) with heavy heart but with gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed. His demise is a loss to the Nigerian Progressive Community and indeed the entire nation.

“We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), commiserate with our brother, Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrasaq, people and government of Kwara State and the nation on this sad loss and pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved father and statesman.”