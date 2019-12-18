<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed shock and sadness over the death of senator representing Imo North Senatorial district, Benjamin Uwajumogu.

The ruling party in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, described him as a pleasant and accommodating person.

APC, in the statement noted: “Those that crossed path with the late senator described him as pleasant and accommodating. He was an astute politician, fine lawmaker, social crusader, successful businessman, humanitarian and a philanthropist.

“As former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, the late Senator Uwajumogu was known for his commitment to the promotion of legislations to enhance good governance, particularly in the area of education, infrastructure and social amenities

“He was one of the frontline party leaders that worked assiduously to entrench the APC in the South East. He always made himself available to serve the party whenever called upon.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, constituents, National Assembly, particularly the Senate and the government and people of Imo State. We pray that the Almighty God grants the late Senator Uwajumogu eternal rest and also give us all the strength to bear this painful loss,” the statement read.

Meanwhile the ruling party has appointed the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, to head the 10-member national reconciliation committee.

The statement listed other members of the committee.

“This is in line with the November 22, 2019 resolution of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC). Other members of the committee are Bisi Akande (Vice Chairman); Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Sen. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Sen. Kashim Shettima, Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, Alh. Nasiru Aliko Koki, Sen. Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazak, Sen. Binta Garba and Sen. John Enoh (Secretary).

“The Committee is empowered to address the grievances of party members and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering unity and oneness within the party.

The committee members will be informed of the date for inauguration,” the statement read.