The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the FCT Vehicle Inspection Office on Friday in Abuja said 2,400 personnel had been deployed to provide security within the FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this is in view of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress scheduled for Saturday at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

The NSCDC FCT Command Public Relations Officer, David Akinbinu, told NAN that the corps had deployed 2,000 of its personnel to ensure the territory was properly secured during the convention.

Akinbinu said the personnel of the corps had been deployed to secure the nooks and crannies of the FCT.

“This is because of the expected influx of participants into the city for the event,” he said.

He said the personnel of the corps had earlier started monitoring various areas in the FCT even before the convention was scheduled for Saturday.

He said: “We don’t wait until there is a special function in the territory before we deploy our men to ensure the city is crime free.”

Similarly, the PRO of the FCT VIO, Kalu Emetu, also told NAN that the agency had deployed 400 personnel, 40 vehicles and 20 motorbikes to provide security during the event.

Emetu said the personnel had been deployed to curb the vehicular and human traffic expected in the territory during the convention.

He said: “We are to ensure people and vehicle owners avoid the restricted areas as appropriate diversion have been provided.

“The 20 motorbikes deployed will aid security operations during the convention.”

Emetu urged Nigerians to avoid the restricted areas.