The Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) has apologised for inconveniences caused the public by traffic diversion during Saturday’s National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

Transport Secretary of FCTA, Mr Kayode Opeifa, gave the apology in response to complaints by some Abuja residents and motorists over “difficulties” arising from diversion of vehicular movements from routes leading to Eagle Square, the convention venue.

“We apologise for any inconvenience experienced. We could do better, but under the current circumstance we have done well,” Opeifa said.

The convention drew thousands of party leaders, delegates and other members across the country, resulting in an upsurge in vehicular and human traffic.

Combined teams of security and traffic management agencies diverted motorists from both ends of Shehu Shagari Way and Ahmadu Bello Way and adjoining routes in the vicinity of the convention venue.

The agencies involved in the assignment included Nigeria Police Force, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), FCTA Directorate of Road Traffic Services and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Although Opeifa announced on Thursday that motorists would be diverted through alternative routes, some of them and commuters said they were not aware of any notice for the diversions.

Mr Prince Uchenna, a commercial bus driver plying the Mararaba-Wuse route, said the announcement should have been made at least a week before the convention date.

“On my first trip from Mararaba this morning, I spent almost an hour at Bullet Junction because the place was jammed by vehicles making U-turn.

“I would have avoided that road if I heard the announcement you are talking about,” he told a news correspondent.

Opeifa said that except for the Shehu Shagari Way and its approaches that were restricted, most, if not all other parts of the city, remained calm.

He, however, thanked Abuja residents and road users for heeding “our traffic advisory”, and solicited continued support and cooperation from them.

“I call on them to continue to obey our traffic management and security officers who are doing their best to keep traffic moving with pride, dignity and honour.

“They have done so and fantastic too,” Opeifa said.