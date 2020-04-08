<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the state government for its courageous, inspiring, professional and reassuring response to curb the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) scourge in the state, saying that it’s approach in battling COVID-19 pandemic had since become the model highly commended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the international media.

The party said this in a release signed by its publicity secretary, Hon. Seye Oladejo, declaring that the events of the past few days, had, without doubt, underscored the fact that leadership is earned in unusual trying moments as the COVID-19 scourge represents.

The party, while tracing the laudable efforts of the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in curbing the spread of the pandemic in the state even “before the report of the Italian index case on 22/02/2020,” said the governor had been responding to the dictates of the times.

“Without any doubt, the events of the past few days, has underscored the fact that leadership is earned in unusual trying moments as the COVID:19 scourge represents.

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu has led the battle from the front by his provision of the wherewithal for our medical practitioners to deliver, provide succour for the vulnerable and by his time to time interaction with the citizens.

“The Lagos State government’s approach to battle COVID-19 has since become the model highly commended by the WHO and the international media like the CNN,” the party declared.

According to it, Governor Sanwo-Olu had set necessary machinery in motion to protect the lives of its citizens in case of a full outbreak by reactivating the State bio-banking and bio-security laboratory at the Infectious Diseases Laboratory at Yaba and announced himself as the Incident Commander in words and indeed.

Besides, the party said the state government embarked on massive sensitization and enlightenment programs through various media to draw the attention of Lagosians to the danger called COVID-19.





“The governor has been responding to the dictates of the times. He, at various times, closed down schools, religious gatherings, clubs and bars. He disseminated the message of social distancing and directed civil servants from grade level 1-12 to stay at home. He also directed that motor parks, gyms, stadia and beauty salons should be shut down,” APC said.

“All these directives preceded the lockdown of the state as announced during the presidential address,” it added.

APC also lauded the State House of Assembly for passing into law a bill titled: “A Law to Combat and Stop the Spread of Coronavirus Pandemic in Lagos State and for Connected Purposes,” saying the law among others empowered the state governor to spend at least N20billion to combat the pandemic in the state as well as empower the security agencies to arrest residents who flout directives aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“This was a commendable display of collaboration between the executive and legislative arms of government in the overall interest of the state,” the party said.

The party equally acknowledged and appreciated the sacrifice of those in the frontline of the battle to protect all and sundry from the pandemic, saying, “They are in our prayers and we reassure them that they have a special place in history for this great effort.”

“We also appreciate our law enforcement agencies for an incident-free first few days of the lockdown. We urge them to remain calm and professional all through.

“We enjoin all Lagosians to continue to cooperate with the government in this historic battle against COVID-19 by obeying all measures put in in place for our collective wellbeing. We should continue to stay at home, observe all social distancing and hygiene tips and call the Emergency phone numbers provided if need be,” the party counselled.