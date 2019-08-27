<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari is grieving over the death of Imran, son to an All Progressives Congress chieftain, Mr. Umar Lawan-Kareto.

A State House statement on Tuesday night said Imran died on Tuesday morning at the age of 24.

The statement, which was signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, quoted Buhari as saying, “This is a great loss. Imran was such a brilliant young man, full of life, with a lot of promise.

“He had consistently distinguished himself wherever he was found.

“He shone in the schools he went, won many letters of commendation, and was a friend to all.

“His generation has lost a shining star.”

The condolence message was delivered to the family by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on behalf of the President.

“He prays that Allah will give the family courage to bear the loss, especially strengthen the siblings who looked up to him for inspiration and also comfort colleagues at the Nigerian Shippers’ Council where he worked,” the statement added.