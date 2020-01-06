<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alhaji Usman Ado, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lauded the Federal Government for siting two educational institutions in Daura, Katsina State.

Ado who is the party’s zonal vice chairman, Daura zone, made the commendation in an interview with newsmen in Daura on Monday.

He said that the siting of the university of transportation and a polytechnic in the ancient town was timely and a good move towards increasing access to higher education in the area.

“The schools would provide ample opportunity for a scholarship to teeming Nigerians,” he added.

Ado prayed for those who initiated the establishment of the federal polytechnic, late Sen. Mustapha Bukar and Sen. Ahmed Babba-Kaita, for representing the area well at the National Assembly.

He urged all elected and appointed office holders to devise ways of attracting projects to their constituencies for the socio-economic development of the people.

He particularly appreciated the Katsina state government for allocating 413 and 100 hectares of land for establishing the university and the polytechnic, respectively.

Ado assured that the APC led administration would continue to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians especially on infrastructure, health, education and protection of lives and property of citizens.

NAN reports that construction works on the two institutions had commenced.