The Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken Governor Samuel Ortom to task for proposing to construct an airport, considering other pressing needs staring the state at the face.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Wednesday, acting state publicity secretary of the party, James Ornguga, also alleged that the governor has vested interest in the airport, hence his decision to construct the airport at a time he had plans to offer airline services.

The APC spokesman, who was reacting to the declaration by Ortom during the presentation of the 2020 budget proposal to the state House of Assembly in Makurdi on Tuesday, added that the governor said he would start and complete the facility at the cost N12 billion within two years.

Ornguga also observed that it was not economical for the state government to abandon the Makurdi Cargo Airport, which it has committed part of its 15 percent equity of the total budget of N37.898 billion earmarked for the project, for the construction of another one.

He also stressed that at a time when the state was battling with payment of salary arrears of workers and pensioners, the construction of an airport should not be a priority of government.

According to Ornguga, “It (party) is astounded with yet another comic declaration by the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom to the effect that he would convert the land meant for the white elephant Benue Cargo Airport which was long flagged off but abandoned to rodents and builds another airport in two years.