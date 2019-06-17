<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Commodore Bode George, to desist from fabricating lies against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The party wondered why George could support the Mr Kola Abiola’s lie that Tinubu begged the late General Sani Abacha for the post of commissioner in Lagos State.

Kola Abiola, had stirred controversy last week when he insinuated that “ It was after Tinubu had lost out that he decided to join hands with the National Democratic Coalition for the actualization of June 12 mandate.”

Lagos APC Publicity Secretary Comrade Joe Igbokwe lamented that George, who he described as a failed politician, supported Kola’s tissue of lies because he lacked a sense of history.

He said if the lie is not debunked, it could be repeated by detractors a thousand times “so that some people will not believe it as the truth.”

Recalling the June 12 saga, Igbokwe , who was an anti-annulment crusader, berated the former military governor of Ondo State for a shortfall in historical perception.

He said: “Before the annulment of June 12, 1993, Presidential Elections Governors, Senators, House Of Reps Members, State Assembly Members had been in place and to all intents and purposes Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was one of the elected Senators from Lagos.

” Now how can an elected Senator be asking for a mere appointment as Commissioner? Does it make sense to anybody who is privileged to be a sensible person?”

“ In one breath the story tellers said Asiwaju asked for the post of a commissioner and in another they told us he wanted to be Deputy Sole Administrator Of Lagos. Now, do we have anything like Deputy Sole Administrator then? Was it in existence? Are they not liars from the pit of hell?”

Igbokwe said George’s virulent criticisms of Tinubu were in bad faith, stressing g that the retired soldier has been full of bile, hatred and jealousy.

He said while Tinubu’s profile has been rising as a credible leader and crowd puller, George has been swimming in the pool of devastating electoral defeat and multiple failures.

Igbokwe stressed: “We do understand the reason why Chief Bode George always have this penchant to get at Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the drop of a hat and even when it is not necessary.

“The gap between Asiwaju BAT and Chief Bode George in terms of political sagacity, leadership, achievements, followership, capacity, acceptance, credibility etc is a huge one in favour Of Asiwaju.

“Asiwaju has been defeating and crushing Chief Bode George in every election in Lagos for 20 years and the world knows that George has been an unhappy man for 20 years. How can anyone, in all honesty, expect Chief Bode George to celebrate his potential political enemy?”

In Igbokwe’s view, “George has found himself in a miserable political position in Nigeria in the past 20 years.

He added: “everybody knows that Asiwaju kept him in that miserable situation and only a baby will think that he will be fair to Asiwaju in anything at all.

While it is possible for Chief Bode George to work so hard to get to ASIWAJU’s level in the next 20 years, it is difficult, if not impossible, to bring Asiwaju to Bode George’s pathetic level in order to bridge the gap”

Igbokwe advised George to reflect on his poor and unpleasant politics in Lagos and the South West in the past 20 years and amend his ways.

He said: “An Igbo adage says when an old woman falls down two times on her way to the market she is bound to count what is remaining in her basket. Time has come for Chief Bode George to take stock and do a sober reflection on his political career.”