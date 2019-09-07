<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The ruling ¸ Progressives Congress (APC) Friday night in Abuja said President Muhammadu Buhari has performed creditably in his first 100 days in office, saying Nigerians cannot refer to him as “Baba go slow”.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said this time, the president can be referred to as ‘Baba Fast’.

The statement reads: “As the President Muhammadu Buhari administration marks its first 100 days in office, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has scored the administration high.

“President Buhari can beat his chest to say he has started well, he has started fast. You cannot call him Baba go slow now, this time he is Baba fast,” the statement quoted Oshiomhole as saying.

Oshiomhole outlined some areas which President Buhari’s achievements in 100 day is evident.

He said: “Everything is about comparison, because in 2015, after a hundred days we did not have a federal cabinet, the President had not appointed ministers. This time in hundred days, from my interaction with a number of ministers, even the budget for 2020 is already being prepared. Ministers have been assigned to their various ministries.

“They have already started the process of taking over and trying to understand the challenges. Government is already affectively on ground. So even that alone shows a remarkable departure if you compare what the President has done in 2019 to what he has done in 2015.

“Even the current issues in South Africa, the prompt manner in which Buhari reacted and took bold steps sent a clear message to South Africa that we are not about to accept Nigeria being humiliated in their businesses. I think the bold step he has taken is refreshing.

“The President has been engaging various groups. Recently, he was talking to the Nigeria Society of Engineers, several professional groups, reminding all of us that we have our role to play in the Nigeria project.

“As a Party we have every access to the President, we see him any time we want to see him and share with him whatever we want to do. You notice that this time, the President also organised a retreat for ministers immediately they were appointed. That retreat was not about entertainment, it was to discuss about Nigeria and the administration’s policy choices. And of course reminding the ministers about the fact that there is huge expectation out there at a time of dwindling resources. Now government challenge is where do we cut cost so that we can find resources we need to sustain investment in infrastructure.”