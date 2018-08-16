The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to intensify efforts in recovery funds and assets stolen by public officials.

In a statement on Thursday, Yekini Nabena, APC’s acting spokesman, said fighting corruption was one of the party’s promises to Nigerians and it remains committed to it.

Nabena said there is need to check the use of stolen funds to finance elections in the country.

“The APC calls on the EFCC, ICPC and other allied anti graft bodies to intensify efforts at investigating and recovering public funds and assets that have been stolen by public officials,” the statement read.

“Our call to anti-graft agencies is imperative as we prepare for the 2019 general election. We must check the use of stolen public funds to finance elections in this country.

“Again, it is important that the Nigerian electorate have the opportunity to choose from candidates that can pass the integrity and corruption test. We must ensure that we never again entrust the leadership of this great country to gang of thieves whose sole aim is treasury looting as brazenly displayed in past Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administrations.

“An example is a current Senate presiding officer facing EFCC investigations. It is difficult to fathom how a federal lawmaker, who before his current position was an associate lecturer and local government chairman, owns 22 high-end properties in Nigeria and other exclusive locations across the world.

“It is our hope that the anti-graft agencies investigating this senate presiding officer makes public his and other corruption probe status reports so that Nigerians can know them for who they are.

“In line with our promise to combat corruption, the fight against graft has been hugely successful and the gains are clear. The bold effort of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to instill probity in our national life has led to the gradual disappearance of the era of impunity.”

The spokesman commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).