



The All Progressives Congress (APC) Benue chapter has congratulated Gov. Samuel Ortom to pay pension and gratuity to the state’s senior citizens.

The APC made the demand in a message sent to Governor Ortom on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary in a press statement by its Acting Publicity Secretary, Mr James Ornguga, on Friday in Makurdi.

“Age 60 is the retirement age in the civil service and we pray that you will compassionately consider the Benue pensioners whose age bracket you have just joined.

However, the party prayed God to grant the governor long life and good health.





“As you clock 60 years of age today, the APC family in Benue rejoices with you for reaching threescore years.

“We pray God to bless you with good health as you pilot the affairs of the state in the remaining two years of your administration,” it said.

“The party remembers the few years you shared with us, during which the celebrated Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017 was enacted.

“Happy birthday and may your remaining days in office add value to the people of Benue,” the party said.