The Minister of Science and Technology Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) would take over Anambra state in 2021.

Dr Onu said the strategic leadership qualities of President Muhammadu Buhari had made the people of the South-East zone and indeed, the entire country to, ‘now think APC’ and see the party as a true agent of change in the nation.

Dr Onu said this on Sunday during a Thanksgiving Service for his reappointment by the President, at his country home, Uburu, in the Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

He noted that the South-East would benefit more if it joined with the ruling party, rather than remain in opposition, adding that the Igbo needed to be in the mainstream of the governing party to ensure they get whatever is their share in Nigeria.

According to him, the APC would not only take Anambra State, in 2021, but was also working hard to win the entire South-East zone in future elections, stressing that it was in the best interest of the region that it belonged to the APC.

Onu, who thanked President Buhari for giving him the opportunity to service again in his government, advised Ndigbo to start thinking APC and always be conscious of the fact that the party had never failed them.

According to Onu, “Mr President thinks very well of Ebonyi State and the entire zone. All the major roads, whether from Onitsha to Enugu; or from Enugu to Port Harcourt, Mr President is working on them.

“The 2nd Niger Bridge that is always used for political campaigns by previous administrations, is no longer used for political campaigns. It is now becoming a reality.

“If you go there from Onitsha or coming from Lagos to Asaba, you will see that work is going on there. No more politics with it. This is just not important to the people of the South-East, but to the economy of the nation. It links region to other parts of the country and the President is working day and night to ensure that within this second term, the bridge is realised.

“Also, President Buhari has approved N10billion for the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. This almost doubled the amount he approved for the repair of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“The Honourable Minister of Aviation has assured the people of the South-East that on or before first quarter of 2020, the airport would be ready for use again; but, the runway would be completely different from what it is now.”